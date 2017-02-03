Nothing virtual about it: ‘Actual reality’ at the 2017 Syracuse Auto Expo

The 2017 Syracuse Auto Expo is heading to the OnCenter Feb. 16 to 19. It’s four days of taking selfies with the newest cars, trucks and SUVs. The charity preview takes place Feb. 15. (autoexposyracuse.com)

The connected car is the latest buzzword as more vehicles get integrated into our phones, computers and our daily lives. However, experiencing a new car smell, the feel of getting into the vehicle of your dreams or finding perfect leg room is something that can only be experienced in “actual reality” at Syracuse Auto Expo at the Oncenter, which takes place Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb 19.

The 109th Auto Expo sponsored by SADA features hundreds of vehicles spread out through two buildings and four floors totaling 135,000 square feet, and you can experience it all without ever having to step outside into Syracuse’s cold temperatures. See the latest in automotive technology, efficiency, safety and comfort and style for work, play or leisure.

Returning for a second year, the Toyota Drive Center is ready to hand you the keys and let you experience their most popular vehicles. Syracuse Auto Expo licensed drivers can get behind the wheel of some of the newest Toyota cars and trucks and drive them down Salina Street or around the streets of downtown Syracuse.

We’re all about comfort this year and that’s why the new Customer Appreciation Lounge will be available downstairs in the Ballroom for the entire show. Enjoy an expanded menu of light meals, check-in on social media (#syrautoexpo17) and fill up on snacks while you relax at bistro tables.

On Saturday afternoon we turn up the volume with two great acts plus wine tastings from some of our most creative local businesses. Here’s the music schedule:

1 to 4:30 p.m.: “Just Joe” will get your feet tapping with their soulful take on music from the ‘70s and ‘80s

“Just Joe” will get your feet tapping with their soulful take on music from the ‘70s and ‘80s 5 to 8 p.m.: “Brickyard Road”, CNY’s premiere modern country band, will be onstage along with Syracuse’s new country station 92.1. WOLF.

Hosting the finale from 5 to 7 p.m. will be WOLF’s Skip Clark.

The expo will feature a wine tasting room in the downstairs partitioned ballroom on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The afternoon will feature some of CNY’s best local winemakers including Greenwood, Lakeland and Ashley Lynn Wineries. In addition, tastings will be hosted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Upstate NY. Bottles will be available for purchase (off-premise consumption only) and tastings will be available to guests who are 21 years or older.

The Outdoors Lifestyle exhibit downstairs reminds everyone that outdoor weather is right around the corner. Imagine warm summer days as you ride motorcycles, ATVs, personal watercraft, easily trailer-able boats, scooters, and towable campers.

Sunday is Family Day with a special admission price of $20 for a family four-pack. For the kids, you’ll find balloons and face painting too. Be awestruck by the Jackman’s twin magicians from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Plus, kids can be transformed into their favorite character with “The Face Paint Lady” from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a party for the kids on Sunday with a giant screen and dancing in the downstairs lounge with karaoke and Xbox’s Just Dance hosted by “FunFlicks.” Find out if your child has what it takes to be the star of the next viral video.

The AutoExpo will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 17; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, children under 12 are $3 and under 5 are free. Veterans, first responders and military personnel are free on Thursday night with ID. For more information, go to autoexposyracuse.com or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/syracuseautoexpo.

This year’s show chair is Bruce Rapp, owner of Bill Rapp Buick GMC, Bill Rapp Pre-Owned and Bill Rapp Subaru on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse. Bruce is a second-generation dealer whose family has been in the business since 1954. He started working in his family’s dealership when he was 14, and his lifelong experience makes him a perfect fit for this year’s show chair.

The 19th Annual Charity Preview kicks off the Auto Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The preview party raises money for 14 not-for-profit organizations that work with children and families. Since its inception, the “best party in town” has raised just over $3 million dollars.

This year’s charities include:

AccessCNY

ARC of Onondaga

The Centers @ St. Camillus

Crouse Health Foundation

David’s Refuge

Hospice of Central New York

Huntington Family Centers

Learning Disabilities Association of CNY

The Loretto Foundation

Make A Wish of Central New York

Maureen’s Hope Foundation

Meals On Wheels of Syracuse

National Kidney Foundation of Central New York

Syracuse Community Connections

