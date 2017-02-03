Ludden boys hoops tops Grimes again

Bishop Ludden forward Sh'ikem Lee (11) goes up and grabs a rebound during Friday night's game. The state Class AA no. 9-ranked Gaelic Knights took charge in the final minutes to prevail 71-64 and complete a regular-season sweep of the Cobras.

When it really needed to perform well in the homestretch, the Bishop Ludden boys basketball team did so, and completed a regular-season sweep of Bishop Grimes.

Unlike their early-season encounter, though, the Cobras were every bit the equal of the Gaelic Knights for much of Friday night’s game, stopped only in the last two minutes as Ludden prevailed 71-64.

Nearly two months ago, on Dec. 9, the Gaelic Knights went to Grimes and, with a combination of air-tight defense and poor shooting from the Cobras, won 56-35.

Now, though, Grimes arrived at Ludden sporting a nine-game win streak and a no. 22 state Class A rankings. Ludden, who had risen to no. 9 in the state AA poll, fully expected a close battle, and would get it.

Grimes certainly didn’t panic when the Gaelic Knights bolted out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead, aided by a 9-0 run. Instead, the Cobras, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Lucci Vigliotti and Jonah Cummings, closed the first half with 12 straight points and went to the break in front, 29-27.

A back-and-forth third quarter ultimately saw Ludden regain the lead, and it stretched that margin to 50-43 early in the final period before Grimes called a time-out. That halted the Gaelic Knights’ momentum and, the Cobras countered with a 13-4 run capped by Cummings’ driving basket.

Again, the lead swapped in the closing minutes. With Ludden clinging to a one-point edge, 61-60, Mika Adams-Woods, saddled with four fouls, made the game’s biggest play, a leaning jumper off the glass that swished and drew a foul.

Adams-Woods made the free throw, and seconds later Grimes caught a bad break when Shawn Gashi was whistled for a player-control foul on a drive to the basket, drawing vociferous protest from Cobras players, coaches and fans.

The fortunate call sent Ludden to the final minute ahead, 64-60, and forced to foul, Grimes could only watch as the Gaelic Knights made seven of eight three throws to put the game away.

Adams-Woods scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. Nic Button had 12 points, with Ed Walser adding 11 points. Joe Connor got eight points and Sh’ikem Lee earned seven points.

Grimes still had four players score in double figures. Gashi led with 18 points, with Vigliotti adding 14 points. Cummings and David Mo had 11 points apiece.

