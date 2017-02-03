Livin’ in Liverpool: Bald eagles make lake their winter home

Over the past decade, ornithologists have observed two to three dozen pairs of breeding bald eagles spending the winter at Onondaga Lake. The beautiful birds of prey — the symbol of our nation — are not actually “bald,” but white-headed.

Bald eagles are routinely found near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-growth trees for nesting. The bird subsists mainly on fish, which it swoops down and snatches from the water with its sharp and deadly talons.

Because the eagles have made our lake their cold-weather abode, the New York State Bald Eagle Restoration Project has declared Onondaga Lake a priority Audubon Important Bird Area.

This Saturday, Feb. 11, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps hosts a program from 10 a.m. to noon at Destiny USA’s sixth-floor Skydeck, called “Restoring the Bald Eagle: A 40-Year Journey.” The program will be presented by Mike Allen, a retired wildlife technician and biologist. After Allen’s talk, an Audubon naturalist will lead a birding hike along the Onondaga Creekwalk.

Founded in 1976, the state’s Bald Eagle Restoration Project was developed to reestablish the birds’ population in the Empire State. Over a 13-year period, 198 nestling bald eagles were collected from Alaska and the Midwest states, transported and then released in New York.

The project established 10 breeding pairs by 1989, which has multiplied to more than 250 pairs breeding around New York.

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is an expanding organization of community volunteers who are aiding restoration projects creating or improving wildlife habitat in the Onondaga Lake watershed. To learn more about the corps, email montezuma@audubon.org or call 365-3588.

Judy’s is now Adeline’s

Back in the mid-1950s, I endured my very first haircut at the Village Barber Shop at 329 First St., at the corner of Tulip Street.

Pretty sure it was still known as Joe’s Barber Shop then, although my favorite barber was Joe’s son, George “Sonny” Harrigar. He always tuned into WSEN-AM, which filled the shop with the refreshing twang of country music.

For the last two or three decades, the shop was operated by Judy Butler, who named it Judy, Judy, Judy’s Unisex Barber Shop, and a couple months ago, it was taken over by one of her employees, Adeline Canestrare, so now it’s known as Adeline’s Village Barber Shop.

Adeline, who has barbered for 20 years at various shops around Central New York, was hired by Judy last year. Since Judy had been mulling retirement, the timing was right, and Adeline was ready to go into business for herself and maybe do a little interior remodeling. She and her staff of four will continue to cut both men’s and women’s hair; 457-6128.

The building is owned by the Hennigan family, who also owns Nichol’s Supermarket next door.

It’s two-for-one month!

“When it starts to feel way too cold,” a customer at Heid’s wrote last February, “you’ll find Heid’s filled with young and old. Franks and coneys in a bun. Hot dog month means 2-4-1.”

Yes, it’s that time of the year again: two-for-one month at Heid’s of Liverpool, down by the railroad tracks at 305 Oswego St.

As illustrated by our rhyming poet, you can design your own coupon or clip one from the newspaper; 451-0786; heidsofliverpool.com.

Heid’s Mattydale competitor, Salt City Dogs, also offers two-for-one franks this month at its drive-in eatery at 401 Northern Lights Plaza; 454-4271; saltcitydogs.net.

Keep on truckin’

It’s always a rush to hear Grateful Dead classics such as “Sugaree,” “Casey Jones” and “Fire on the Mountain” performed live by the local tribute band, Dark Hollow.

Oswego Road becomes “Shakedown Street” when Dark Hollow takes the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sharkey’s Sports Bar, 7240 Oswego Road (Route 57), just north of the village

Dark Hollow features lead guitarist Mike Vincitore, singer-guitarists Mike O’Hara and Mike Hamilton, keyboardist Josh Alaniz, bassist Aaron Fried and drummer Jeff Roney.

Admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door on Saturday; 214-4116; sharkeysbarandgrill.com

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

