From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL’s Film Club screens classics new and old

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Movie lovers will get an extra reel or three of events during February at the Liverpool Public Library.

In addition to the popular series that regularly bring fans of cinema to the Carman Community Room, a trio of special events have been bundled under the umbrella For the Love of Film!

The goal is to shed light on the LPL’s Film Club, which has been giving away monthly prizes and allowing members to post their thoughts about movies on LPL.org since fall.

A screening of the 1942 classic “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, kicks off For the Love of Film! The movie will be shown in the CCR at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. See for yourself how characters Rick Blaine and Ilsa Lund in World War II-era Morocco have withstood the test of time.

Romantic comedy “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” continues the series at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. It’s the sequel to the popular 2002 movie written by and starring Nia Vardalos based on the antics and heritage of her big, eccentric and loving Greek family. This time around, it’s another generation’s turn to take to the altar. John Corbett returns as Toula’s husband, and Michael Constantine and Lainie Kazan are back as her parents.

The Red Carpet Academy Award Event will give fans a chance to feel part of the Oscar buzz the day before the real deal. From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, patrons can get gussied up to walk a real red carpet into the Carman Community Room, vote for their favorites in the top categories, and participate in movie trivia. Representatives from the Syracuse International Film Festival will show trailers from Central New York films that have made a name for themselves, and several movies that have been nominated for Best Short Film will also be shown. Grand prize winners from the first six months of the Film Club will be drawn.

Details about the LPL Film Club can be found at LPL.org.

The movie “The Light Between Oceans” will be show as part of the Movies Based on Books Series at 3:30 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 3, in the CCR. “Alice’s Ordinary People” screens at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, as part of the Foreign and Independent Films Series. “The Magnificent Seven” 2016 reboot of the 1960 western classic will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 23, as part of the Newly Released Movies Series.

The LPL movie showings feature free popcorn and beverages as the action is up on the CCR’s high-definition-projection screen.

