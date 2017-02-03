CAZENOVIA COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Girard reaches historic 1,000 career point milestone

Cazenovia College junior Skylar Girard made history last Wednesday night after becoming the women’s basketball program’s eighth player all-time to reach 1,000 career points. courtesy Cazenovia College

After scoring a season-high 27 points on Sunday, Jan. 29, Girard, of Glens Fall, N.Y., needed just five points in Wednesday’s home matchup versus North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) foe SUNY Cobleskill. After being held to only four points in the first quarter, Girard connected on a running floater in the lane just 32 seconds into the second quarter to eclipse the 1,000-career point mark.

“Being able to reach 1,000 points on our home floor, in front of my family and friends is what made tonight special,” Girard said after the game.

Girard is the third player in the last four seasons to reach 1,000 career points under the direction of head women’s basketball coach Chris Comino.

“Skylar’s hard work and determination is what makes her so special. She was a great scorer in high school, but since arriving on campus her hard work and determination has made her an elite scorer,” said Comino.

Girard came into Wednesday night’s contest averaging 19.5 points per game, ranking her 38th in the nation for all of NCAA Division III in scoring. This comes on the heels of an outstanding sophomore campaign in which Girard led the Wildcats in nearly every offensive statistical category including three-point field goal percentage (48.2 percent), the second highest percentage in Division III women’s basketball.

“My parents are a huge reason for my success,” said Girard. “They have always been my biggest motivators along with the support of my coaches and teammates.”

