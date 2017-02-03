Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Jan. 16 to 26

DeWitt

Michael Kelly, 23, of Jamesville, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Kelly Russo, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with grand larceny and prostitution.

Joseph Camber, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with petit larceny.

Francheska Bradford, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Jeremy Fiorino, 33, homeless, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Brittany Stafford, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 22 on a bench warrant for criminal contempt in the second degree.

Diane Hargrove, 52, homeless, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with theft of services.

Tyffani Allen, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with petit larceny.

John St. Andrew, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and endangering the welfare.

Kenneth Simmons, 52, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with robbery in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment, petit larceny and harassment in the second degree.

Randolf Dotson, 53, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with petit larceny.

Alison Sinn, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Isaiah Simmons, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with assault in the third degree.

Manlius

Daniel P. Lopez, 37, of Kingston Road, Elbridge, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and use of a portable electrical device.

Renee L. Stoutenger, 41, of Lakeport Road, Chittenango, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding.

Zachary G. Carges, 23, of Snowball Run, East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with a DWI.

James T. Bombardo, 27, of Male Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with trespassing.

Ashley E. Jones, 26, of Landresh Way, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and no headlight.

Wesley R. Mead, 39, of Steinway Street, New York, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with criminal mischief in the third and fourth degrees, criminal obstruction of airway, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

Jamie L. Calabria, 41, of Forrest Hill Drive, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 20 on a bench warrant.

William J. Pender, 19, of W. 140th Street, New York, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

Nicole L. Mattes, 32, of Slindes Woods, North Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .18 percent, a DWI, and no/inadequate lights.

Alishia R. Costello, 24, of Navonia Lane, Clay, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and an uninspected motor vehicle.

