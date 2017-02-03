Applications sought for Distinguished Young Women scholarship

The Distinguished Young Women of New York Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for its college scholarship program, open to current high school junior women in the state of New York who are graduating by June 2018. The state program will be held at Cohoes High School on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is the largest and oldest nation-wide scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 700,000 young women across the country and more than $106 million in cash scholarships at the local, state and national levels and $1.1 billion in college granted scholarships.

In addition to providing scholarships, Distinguished Young Women offers Life Skill Workshops and online resources, Community Service and challenges each participant to share its national outreach program, Be Your Best Self. Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building, financial planning, team building and much more. These skills not only prepare everyone for our program but also for the world after high school and college

This is an academic program designed for high school girls who have achieved excellence in academic achievement, physical fitness, on-stage performance skills, and the ability to think and communicate clearly.

The winner will be awarded the title of Distinguished Young Woman of New York and will go on to compete for The Distinguished Young Woman of America in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2018 for additional college scholarship money.

Interested girls and their parents are asked to email Newyork@Distinguishedyw.org. For more information or to apply, visit distinguishedyw.org. The application deadline is March 17, 2017.

