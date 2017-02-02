Wysocki’s Manor celebrating 70 years

Wysocki’s Manor, which recently came under new ownership, will host a grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the facility, located at 6574 Lakeshore Road in Cicero.

A local landmark is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary—and the community is invited to the party.

Wysocki’s Manor, which recently came under new ownership, will host a grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the facility, located at 6574 Lakeshore Road in Cicero. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the rooms, including the Carriage House, which can fit up to 250 people; the Crystal Room, which accommodates as many as 165 people; Hickory Hall, with seating for up to 125; and meet new owners Jamie and Kris Jeroloman as well as the facility’s new chef.

While a popular site for weddings, Wysocki’s has also played host to awards dinners, company retreats, family celebrations, club events and more. For more information on the open house or to book an event for 2017, call 289-4340, visit WysockisManor.com or email Wysockis@cnyjb.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story