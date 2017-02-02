Society of Women Engineers to host conference Feb. 24-26

The Greater Syracuse Area Section of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is proud to host the annual Region E Mid-Atlantic Conference in Syracuse at the end of February. Approximately 300 women engineers from 60 universities and 13 professional SWE sections, from New York to Virginia, will convene for a weekend of educational workshops and keynotes from highly renowned women in the region.

Region E Mid-Atlantic Conference

Location : Marriott Syracuse Downtown (100 E. Onondaga St, Syracuse)

: Marriott Syracuse Downtown (100 E. Onondaga St, Syracuse) Date : Feb. 24 to 26, 2017

: Registration closes Feb. 10, 2017

The conference will include technical tours at the Anheuser-Busch Plant and the Syracuse Center of Excellence, a student research poster session and more!

Please note: The conference is open to the public. Attendees are not required to be SWE members, engineers or female. Anyone looking for employment or thinking about graduate school, is encouraged to attend the Career and Graduate School Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Each year, the conference connects women engineers with the expansive corporate and academic Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) communities within the region. This year’s conference theme, The Heart of NY, is meant to showcase the beauty of the Syracuse area, highlight the technical and academic research as well as projects that have revitalized the region!

Through the career fair, professional workshops, and corporate events, SWE provides an ideal opportunity for recruiting and networking. If you or your business would like to be included in the event, there is still time! They won’t turn down any sponsorship or Career and Graduate School Fair table opportunities; however the print date is approaching very soon.

Organizers are seeking volunteers. Volunteers will receive free registration and free admission to the Career and Graduate School Fair.

For more information, please visit the conference website or contact Chelsea Armstrong at 315-612-3040 or sweregioneconference@gmail. com.

