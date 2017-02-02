McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center raises more than $40K at Annual Charity Sports Auction

facebook.com/McMahonRyanCAC

The McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center recently received $42,900 as the result of the 12th Annual Charity Sports Auction organized by the Sport Management (SPM) Club at Syracuse University.

During the Syracuse University men’s basketball game on Dec. 10, 2016, supporters placed bids on hundreds of items, including sport memorabilia, electronics and tickets to major sporting events. In conjunction with the live event, Steiner Sports also hosted an online auction, which showcased a number of premium items up for bid.

“As a result of months of hard work on behalf of nearly 100 Syracuse University students, we’ve attained our second highest total in the 12-year history of this event,” said Kate Veley, SPM club co-advisor. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the many products and services generously donated by the Syracuse community, and later bid on by thousands of SU fans. Our thanks to everyone who through their gifts, have allowed us to perpetuate this event in support of the community our students call home.”

“McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center is so proud of the Sport Management Club students for the amazing job they did with their charity auction,” said McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Linda Cleary. “We were honored to be selected as the beneficiary of the charity auction and be able to be a part of it. Congratulations to the students on a job well done! Thank you for helping us put children on a path to healing.”

The SPM Club is a student-run organization in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics’ Sport Management Department. Since its founding in 2005, the Club has now raised over $360,000 for local charities.

The McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center is dedicated to ending child abuse through prevention, intervention, and education. The state-of-the-art facility offers a safe, child-friendly process for abused children and their families, supported by a committed multidisciplinary team specializing in the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse victims in Onondaga County. In 2016, the center provided free services to nearly 700 child victims and their families.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story