Marcellus boys win indoor track league title

With a combination of strong performances in distance races and field events, the Marcellus boys indoor track and field team pulled away from Westhill-Bishop Ludden and the field to win Wednesday night’s Onondaga High School League Division II championships at SRC Arena.

The Mustangs finished with 95 points, while the Warriors settled for 75 points. Solvay managed 16 points for eighth place as only the top six finishers in each event earned points, unlike regular-season meets where top-eight finishers got points.

Of those Marcellus points, 19 of them came from the high jump, where Sean Raymond won by clearing 5 feet 6 inches. Quimonei Bell-Hunter was third and Michael Welch got fourth place, though they both topped the same height, 5’4”.

Raymond added a fourth-place finish in the 1,000-meter run in 2:48.46, and took seventh in the long jump with 18’4 ¼”. Meanwhile, Caleb Wetherell was triumphant in the triple jump, going 40’4 ¼” to beat Westhill-Ludden’s Ben Eassa, who was second with 38’2” as Andrew Marsh gained 10th place.

Marcellus was victorious in the 4×800 relay as Marsh, Matt Strempel, Tyler Gerbsch and Michael Welch went eight minutes, 58.15 seconds to pull away from Chittenango (9:10.14) and the field. Westhill’s Mike Ferrara, Will Remillard, Jacob Fricano and Jake Suddaby were fourth in 9:56.09.

Another Mustangs relay win came in the 4×200, where Bell-Hunter, Mike Provvidenti, Ryan White and Max McCauliff went 1:41.07 to edge Institute of Technology Central (1:41.34) at the line. Solvay finished fourth as Jordan Devereaux, Max Melynk, Dylon Ewers and Ed Matysuk posted 1:43.48.

Marcellus saw Ethan Mosure finish second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:29.24, with Joe Riccardi getting third place in 10:31.19. In the 600-meter run, Provvidenti, in 1:30.21, was second, just ahead of Strempel, who was third in 1:30.30, while Mosure was fifth in the mile in 4:55.49 and Riccardi finished seventh. Strempel, Wetherell, Welch and Tyler Gerbsch finished third in the 4×400 relay in 3:53.39, with Westhill-Ludden sixth in 4:13.99.

Westhill-Ludden had its own success in field events, including the shot put, where Sean Corbett prevailed with a toss of 44 feet 10 inches, beating the field by more than three feet as Marcellus’ Luke Norstad took eighth place.

Corbett also claimed the weight throw with a longer heave of 47’6 ½” as teammate Evan Ballard (36’6 ¾”) was sixth. Then the Warriors swept the pole vault, seeing Evan Watt clear 11’9” to win a duel with Eassa, who topped out at 11’6”.

Owen Hoyne, in 8.56 seconds, was second to Phoenix’s Jacob Marr (8.37 seconds) in the 55-meter hurdles, while Melnyk was eighth. Hoyne added a fifth-place long jump of 18’9 ¼”. Cade Van Ornam was fourth in the 600 in 1;32.32, with Cal Niezabytowski sixth in 1:32.96. Suddaby took fourth place in the mile in 4:45.48.

Tom Howard went 7.01 seconds to edge out Devereaux for fifth place in the 55-meter dash, with Ewers in eighth place (7.11 seconds), though Ewers improved to sixth place (18’7”) in the long ump. . Brendan Rewakowski was sixth in the 3,200 in 10:52.11, while Ferrara was seventh in the 1,000.

Solvay’s lone victory came in the 300-meter dash, where Devereaux went 38.01 seconds to edge Institute of Technology Central star Solomon Lawrence (38.06 seconds) as Provvidenti got third place for Marcellus in 38.12 seconds and Watt was sixth for Westhill-Ludden in 39.03 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the Division III OHSL meet, Jordan-Elbridge finished fifth, with 45 points, as Tully easily claimed the title with 173 points. Ethan Kinney earned 10 of those points by winning the 600 in 1:31.33, more than four seconds ahead of Onondaga’s Ethan Murray (1:35.55) and the field.

In the 4×800, Dan Jorolemon, Ryan Chiaramonte, Matt Sheldon and Logan Kinney were second (10:01.79) to Tully’s 9:11.29. Zach Barber, Kenny Williams, Michael Bennick and Nate Williams went 4:16.59 in the 4×400 to finish third as, in the 4×200, Barber, Ethan Madden, Nate Jennings and Ethan Kinney were third in 1:46.57.

Chiaramonte, in 9.33 seconds, gained fourth place in the 55 hurdles. Logan Kinney got fifth place in the 1,000 in 3:06.29, ahead of Sheldon (3:06.84) in sixth place. Nate Jennings got sixth place in the 55 sprint in 7.55 seconds, with Madden fifth in the long jump by going 17’10 ¼” as Sheldon took 10th place. Jennings cleared 8’6” in the pole vault and finished fifth.

Barber had a sixth-place triple jump of 32 feet. Austin Poticher got sixth place in the shot put with a toss of 32’3 ½”, while Ethan DeJohn was 11th and Jared Mocyk 13th, Poticher also sixth in the weight throw by going 32’5” as DeJohn and Mocyk again were 11th and 13th, respectively. Jorolemon was seventh in the mile in 5:23.09.

