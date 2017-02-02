Liverpool swimmers finish perfect regular season

Already, the Liverpool boys swim team’s 10-0 regular season was in the books, having completed that perfect run Wednesday night by earning a 94-78 victory over the Oswego Buccaneers. But it saved the best race for last.

No points were on the line, but the Warriors’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of juniors Tom Griffin, J.J. Ross and Matt Geary, joined by freshman Curtis Merrick, roared to a time of three minutes, 22.22 seconds that broke the Oswego pool record.

So ended a night where Ross had posted a time of 1:51.58 to win the 200 freestyle, the night’s first individual race. Griffin followed by going 2;08.64 to win the 200 individual medley.

James Hunter engineered a sprint sweep, first by posting a time of 23.72 seconds to beat Wesley Turverey (24.80 seconds) in the 50 freestyle, and then by swimming the 100 freestyle in 53.14 seconds as Tyler Hyde was second in 54.98 seconds.

A close 100 butterfly saw Geary finish in 57.73 seconds, inches behind Oswego’s Austin Richardson (57.55 seconds), while the 500 freestyle gave the Warriors’ Alex Wagner a chance to stand out as he won in 5:41.91 and Justin Mancuso finished second in 5:52.14.

Wagner also posted the second-fastest time of 1:06.21 in the 100 backstroke behind teammate Kyle Richardson, who had 1:02.91. Among swimmers in the 100 breaststroke, Dan Stapleton had the quickest time of 1:10.34. Michael Lucy won the diving competition with 194.54 points.

Liverpool got the night started by having Hunter, Merrick, Turverey and Jiyong Han gain first place in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.62. Griffin O’Neil, who was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.44, joined Ross, Hyde and Griffin to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.48.

