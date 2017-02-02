J-E girls second in league indoor track meet

Only the great efforts of Tully kept the Jordan-Elbridge girls indoor track and field team from a victory in Wednesday night’s Onondaga High School League Division III championships at SRC Arena.

The Eagles finished with 89 points to the Black Knights’ 162. Meanwhile, in Division II, Westhill-Bishop Ludden finished third, with 82 points, while Solvay got fourth place with 57 points and Marcellus, with 34 points, settled for sixth place.

In Division III, J-E’s Emma Burns was victorious in the 1,500-meter run, finishing in five minutes. 7.15 seconds to beat a pack that included teammate Mary Elizabeth Dristle, who was fourth in 5:45.48. Theresa Dristle was second in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet.

Burns also went 3:19.55 to finish second behind Tully’s Emme Perkins (3:10.03) in the 1,000-meter run, and was victorious in the 4×200 relay, joining Madi Hatt, Kyler Langhorn and Meagan Jackson to post 1;58.13 and beat Faith Heritage (2:00.04) for that top spot.

Hatt, in a time of 1:53.18, was runner-up to Tully’s Gabby Moncada (1:48.30) in the 600-meter run. Langhorn earned fourth place in the 300-meter dash in 47.05 seconds. Also, Mary Elizabeth Dristle was third (11:52.50) and Theresa Dristle fourth (12:02.29) in the 3,000-meter run.

Hatt, Mia Delap, Kendall Shaw and Lindsay Jackson were second in a three-team 4×400 in 4:59.94 to Tully’s 4:46.61, with Delap sixth (11.77 seconds) and Megan Jackson fifth (11.42) in the 55-meter hurdles. Delap and Lindsay Jackson joined Kendall Shaw and Mary Elizabeth Dristle to finish second (11:48.06) to Tully (11:40.37) in the 4×800 relay.

Lindsay Jackson made it to fifth place in the long jump with a top leap of 12’9 ¼”. Skylar Crysler was fifth (21’10 ½”) and Samantha Hodge sixth (21’6 ¼”) in the weight throw.

Up in Division II, Westhill-Ludden had the best point total, including a 1-2 sweep in the pole vault, where Noelle Coolican won by clearing 9 feet 6 inches and Ashley Heffernan was second, topping 8’6”. Also, Bella Lavigne was fourth, clearing 8 feet as Marcellus had Hannah Ryan finish fifth and Courtney Otis sixth.

Liz Kessler was second in the 3,000 in 11:00.45, with Haylei Coolican fourth in 11:09.93 as she also took seventh place in the 600.

Megan O’Reilly, Maura McAnaney, Reilly Geer and Zoe Fortin were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:27.54 to CBA’s winning 4:22.38. In the 4×800, Kendra McCaull, Alaina Kenny, Carmella Carr and Kylie Nowicki put the Warriors in third place in 10:46.47. Fortin, on her own, had a third-place long jump of 15’5 ½”, and took fourth place in the triple jump, going 31’7”.

For Solvay, Ashley Bosco continued to dominate throwing events, as her shot put toss of 36’9 ¾” lapped the field. Westhill-Ludden’s Kayla Helfeld was second, tossing it 27’3 ½” to edge the Bearcats’ Sabrina Garnett (27’2”), who was third.

Moving on to the weight throw, Bosco won again, her heave of 33’11 ¾” nearly two feet ahead of Phoenix’s Emilie Hilliard (32 feet) as Lavigne was fifth with 29’7”.

Solvay also had Katie Harrington win twice, starting with the 55 hurdles where Harrington, in 9.49 seconds, edging out Westhill-Ludden’s Alyssa Holstein (9.57 seconds) as Jayanna Monds (10.12 seconds) took sixth place for the Warriors. I

Going to the high jump, Harrington claimed a second title when she cleared 5 feet to beat Marcellus teammates Grace Coon and Mary-Catherine Coon, who both topped 4’10”, and Westhill-Ludeen’s Abby Feyeraband, who was sixth. Aside from that, Harrington got third place in the triple jump with a top effort of 33’2 ½” as Kathleen Demong (31’5 ¾”) finished fifth.

Mary-Catherine Coon finished third in the 55-meter dash in 7.75 seconds, with Grace Coon fifth in the 300 in 46.15 seconds. Crystal Silliman got fifth place in the 600 in 1:48.89, while Morgan Gould was sixth in the 1,500 in 5:27.04.

Alaura Cushman and Macie Szalach joined Lilly Powell and Mary-Catherine Coon as Marcellus, in a time of 1:58.95, finished third in the 4×200, ahead of Westhill-Ludden (1:59.37) in fourth place.

