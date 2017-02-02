Folk-rock duo Aztec Two-Step to perform March 3

The Folkus Project of Central New York hosts the folk-rock duo Aztec Two-Step on March 3.

Acclaimed folk–rock duo Aztec Two-Step will return to the The Folkus Project of Central New York at 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee S. They will present their Classic Duos Show featuring songs by Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers and a few other iconic duos of the era plus original songs from ATS’s 45-year collaboration.

Bursting on the scene in 1972 with their critically acclaimed self-titled debut on Elektra Records, Aztec Two-Step’s first album and three subsequent albums for RCA Records were staples of progressive FM and college radio, and helped usher the music of the 1960s into the ’70s and beyond. Since then, Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman have spent a lifetime making music together as the folk-rock duo that takes its name from a poem by beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

Richard Cuccaro, publisher of the esteemed NYC music magazine Acoustic Live! stated, “Aztec Two-Step is possibly the best acoustic duo in the world today,” while Variety stated, ”The right sound at the right time … beautiful acoustic guitar playing and questioning lyrics … songs performed with forceful vocals and near perfect instrumental harmonies.”

Defined by intelligent songwriting, dazzling acoustic lead guitar & inspiring two-part harmonies, Aztec Two-Step continues to be one of acoustic music’s most respected and enduring acts, 45 years after Fowler and Shulman serendipitously met at an open mic at a Boston coffeehouse.

Fowler and Shulman are currently working on an album of all-original songs, the first album of freshly-recorded material since 2004. The audience will be treated to a preview of a few new songs from their upcoming album, “Naked.”

General admission is$20; Folkus member tickets are $17. Visit folkus.org or email tickets@folkus.org for additional information.

