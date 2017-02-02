Does the state have your money? Comptroller’s staff help citizens collect ‘unclaimed funds’

Feb 02, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Things to Do
Staff from New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office will attend community events around the state this month to help residents search for lost and forgotten money, also known as unclaimed funds. DiNapoli oversees 35 million unclaimed funds accounts valued at $14.5 billion until the money can be returned to its rightful owners.
“I encourage everyone to come out and search for money that may be waiting for them,” DiNapoli said. “We return more than a million dollars a day to residents across the state, but we want to do more. It’s your money, we want to give it back.”
The billions in unclaimed funds come from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for a number of years. Some accounts hold money that has been lost and forgotten since the 1940s.
Residents who cannot make it to the events can search for and claim their money by using the online claiming system or by calling 1-800-221-9311.
View a map of unclaimed funds owed to New Yorkers by county and region. Learn more about Unclaimed Funds.
|Date
|Event
|Location
|County
|Central NY
|Feb. 9
8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|MWBE Expo
|Southside Innovation Center
2610 S. Salina Street, Syracuse
|Onondaga
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Feb 02, 2017