Diana Sue Russett, 72

Diana Sue Russett, 72, of Chittenango, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Syracuse V.A. Medical Center. Diana was born in Canastota, a daughter of the late Carl and Anna Raymond Markle. She was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by her husband, George Russett; two brothers, Carl Markle, Jr. and Fred Markle; two sisters, Janet Knapp and Wilda Gifford; two grandchildren, Angel and Casey.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Charlotte) Nieman of Erieville and Bill Russett of Cazenovia; two brothers, Melvin (Beverly) Markle and Tom (Carol) Markle; six sisters, Mary (Jerry) Steading, Edna Johnson, Sandra (Richard) Tuttle, Linda Narzymski, Patricia (Mike) Marshall and Donna Bednar; six grandchildren, Jessica, Tara, Haley, Daniel, Jason and Bradley; four great-grandchildren, Matt, Caylee, Colton and Damien as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held in the spring at New Woodstock Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Russett may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.

To leave a message of sympathy for Diana’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

