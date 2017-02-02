Bonnie Mae Denson, 95

Bonnie Mae Denson, 95, of Cazenovia, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2017, at The Grand in Chittenango. Born in Hartwell, Ga., a daughter to the late Rufus and Flora Pritchard, Bonnie was the oldest of eight children. She graduated from Grace High School in Ashville, NC, Toccoa Falls College in 1943 and from the University of Georgia in Atlanta with her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Bonnie received special training with premature nurseries through John Hopkins University. While attending college, Bonnie taught Bible studies to schools in the Appalachian Mountains. She was a registered nurse and had a rewarding career working at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta, Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, FL., and Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA. Bonnie was a member of the National Nurses Association, Toccoa Falls Alumni Association and the Children’s Evangelical Fellowship. She was a member of the Summit Church in Cazenovia. Bonnie was a very encouraging person, especially in her letters which she took pride in mailing nearly 30 letters a month to family members on their birthday and special occasions. For the past 10 years, every year, Bonnie would read the entire Bible. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edgar Denson, Jr., in 1997; by a daughter, Patricia Dianne Denson in 1991; a son, Charles Edgar Denson, III, in 2011 and by four brothers and two sisters.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Clifford) Jackson of Cazenovia; a sister, Mary Haynes of Hudson, NC; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Denson, Daniel Jackson and Victoria Jackson Streiff; three great-grandsons, Trey, Ethan and Luke Jackson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Summit Church in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Mrs. Denson may be made to Toccoa Falls College, Fetterman School of Nursing, 107 Kincaid Drive, Toccoa Falls, GA 30598. To leave a message of sympathy for Bonnie’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

