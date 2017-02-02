Arthur C. Levy, 71

Arthur C. Levy, 71, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Crouse Hospital. He was born in Manhattan, New York City, a son of the late Julius and Pearl (Druskin) Levy.

Art spent most of his career in broadcasting, as a talk show host in both radio and television. He ended his working career in state government and has spent the last few years enjoying retirement.

He was a former member of the Town of Lysander Town Board Council and volunteered with Meals On Wheels in Baldwinsville. Arthur was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Carol (Franck) Levy of Baldwinsville, two sons; James A. (Katherine) Levy of Niskayuna, NY, Robert E. (Terra) Levy of Baldwinsville, four grandchildren; Kyle, Ryan Nathan and Alyssa.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Arthur’s memory to Baldwinsville Meals On Wheels, 76 Canton St. Baldwinsville, NY 13027. Arrangements are under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home Inc., Liverpool, NY.

