 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Arthur C. Levy, 71

Feb 02, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Arthur C. Levy, 71

Arthur C. Levy, 71, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Crouse Hospital.  He was born in Manhattan, New York City, a son of the late Julius and Pearl (Druskin) Levy.
Art spent most of his career in broadcasting, as a talk show host in both radio and television.  He ended his working career in state government and has spent the last few years enjoying retirement.
He was a former member of the Town of Lysander Town Board Council and volunteered with Meals On Wheels in Baldwinsville.  Arthur was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Carol (Franck) Levy of Baldwinsville, two sons; James A. (Katherine) Levy of Niskayuna, NY, Robert E. (Terra) Levy of Baldwinsville, four grandchildren; Kyle, Ryan Nathan and Alyssa.
There will be no calling hours.  Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Arthur’s memory to Baldwinsville Meals On Wheels, 76 Canton St. Baldwinsville, NY 13027. Arrangements are under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home Inc., Liverpool, NY.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: