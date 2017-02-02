 

Ackermann to play soccer for Notre Dame

Feb 02, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

CHS senior Saige Ackermann, seated middle, signs her Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer at Notre Dame College after high school. With Ackermann at the event were her parents Jodi and Steve, seated, and her high school sports coaches, standing from left, Kristen Romagnoli (basketball coach), Kara Falso (soccer assistant coach), Kaleen Sessler (soccer head coach), Caitlin Byrne (lacrosse coach). photo by Jason Emerson

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Cazenovia High School senior Saige Ackermann this week declared her intention to attend Notre Dame College in the fall, where she will play women’s soccer and study nursing. She signed a National Letter of Intent for Women’s Soccer on Wednesday, Feb. 1, during a ceremony in the high school.

Ackermann is a three-sport athlete at CHS who plays basketball and lacrosse as well as soccer. She said she chose Notre Dame because she liked the school, the soccer team and head coach when she visited. “I thought it was a good fit,” she said.

Notre Dame College, located in South Euclid, Ohio, is a NCAA Division II institution and a charter member of the newly formed Mountain East Conference.

During the ceremony, CHS Athletic Director Michael Byrnes said that as far as he was aware in his 16 years at Cazenovia, Ackermann’s announcement was the first time a letter of intent for women’s soccer had ever been signed by a CHS student.

“It’s very rewarding to know I’m the first one to represent Cazenovia like this,” she said.

CHS senior Saige Ackermann, left, with head CHS women’s soccer coach Kaleen Sessler at the Feb. 1 signing ceremony. photo by Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

