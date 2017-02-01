 

State Police arrest Geddes supervisor

State Police arrested Emanuele J. Falcone, age 54, from Syracuse, NY for (1) count of Eavesdropping, a class “E” felony.

Falcone is accused of ordering his secretary, Ellen R. Colelli, to unlawfully listen to Geddes town employees through the use of video surveillance equipment that was installed inside the town office building.

Falcone was arraigned this morning in Onondaga County Court. 

