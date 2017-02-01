 

Snowshoe drawings event location change

Feb 01, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Outdoors

Due to open water on some areas of Cazenovia Lake, the snow drawings event with Artist-in-Residence Sonja Hinrichsen on Saturday, Feb. 11, has been moved to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, located at 3883 Stone Quarry Road. Participants should meet at the office/lodge at the bottom of the hill at the Art Park.

There will be hot chocolate and snacks in the lodge with snowshoe rentals available for those that need them. Tickets are $5 per person and include a free pint from Empire Brewery for those 21 and over. The drawing will start at 11 a.m. and will aim to fill the park’s 104 acres.

For more information, visit sqhap.org/snowdrawings.

