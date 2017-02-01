NOPL news: Sweets for Your Sweetie Book and Bake Sale

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Tables full of books, movies and music will be punctuated by an assortment of delicious baked goods for the annual “Sweets for Your Sweetie” Book and Bake Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Cicero Library. The sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) in Cicero.

Thousands of gently used fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and more will be available for purchase. Prices range from 50 cents to $2, depending on the type of item. At 1:30 p.m. a bag sale begins, and for a flat fee of $2, the Friends will provide you with a bag that you can fill. Proceeds from the sale are used to benefit the NOPL Cicero Library.

Would you like to be our friend?

The Friends are a charitable group of volunteers that formed to support the library. They are often involved in fundraising, advocacy, volunteering and literacy programs, and they welcome new members and fresh ideas. The Friends make a difference by helping to fund special children’s events, programs like Maker Club and Nature Camp, the purchase of various furnishings, and more.

If you are interested in being a Friend of the Cicero Library, you can print an application to fill out from our website at nopl.org > Support Us > Friends of NOPL, or you can stop by NOPL Cicero and request one. Help keep the library strong by being an active part of the community!

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story