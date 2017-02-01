 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

NOPL news: Sweets for Your Sweetie Book and Bake Sale

Feb 01, 2017 News, Nonprofits, Point of View, Star Review

NOPL news: Sweets for Your Sweetie Book and Bake Sale

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Tables full of books, movies and music will be punctuated by an assortment of delicious baked goods for the annual “Sweets for Your Sweetie” Book and Bake Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Cicero Library. The sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) in Cicero.

Thousands of gently used fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and more will be available for purchase. Prices range from 50 cents to $2, depending on the type of item. At 1:30 p.m. a bag sale begins, and for a flat fee of $2, the Friends will provide you with a bag that you can fill. Proceeds from the sale are used to benefit the NOPL Cicero Library. 

Would you like to be our friend?

The Friends are a charitable group of volunteers that formed to support the library. They are often involved in fundraising, advocacy, volunteering and literacy programs, and they welcome new members and fresh ideas. The Friends make a difference by helping to fund special children’s events, programs like Maker Club and Nature Camp, the purchase of various furnishings, and more.

If you are interested in being a Friend of the Cicero Library, you can print an application to fill out from our website at nopl.org > Support Us > Friends of NOPL, or you can stop by NOPL Cicero and request one. Help keep the library strong by being an active part of the community!

Comment on this Story

Library focus: Think sandy beaches and warm tropical breezes...

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: