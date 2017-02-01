New tattoo and piercing shop opens in East Syracuse

Black Sea Tattoo & Piercing recently celebrated their grand opening on 131 W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse. (Courtesy Black Sea & Tattoo)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Although Black Sea Tattoo & Piercing is not new to the greater Syracuse area, it is a new addition to W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse, having recently celebrated its opening party on Jan.15.

“I think a lot of the time people can be intimidated when walking into a tattoo shop, but here we’re always having a good time,” said Mona Ridgeway, body piercer and shop manager. “I think people appreciate that about us.”

Black Sea Tattoo & Piercing first opened in Liverpool in February 2013, said Ridgeway, after herself and owner Stefan Kalpaktchiev met while working at Angry Banana Tattoo in Syracuse. Kalpaktchiev, a graduate of East Syracuse Minoa High School, always wanted to open his own shop and, when the opportunity to move into the East Syracuse area came up, they decided to move the shop there.

Though the shop moved to the former Sacks building at 131 W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse in late October 2016, Ridgeway said it took some time to get the building updated and properly furnished before they held their grand opening party on Jan. 15.

At this grand opening, Mayor Robert Tackman presented the shop with a certificate of appreciation.

Tattoo styles range from realistic black and gray designs to traditional colorized pieces to custom pieces, said Ridgeway. Walk-ins are accepted for simple tattoos and subject to the availability of the artists, but Ridgeway said custom tattoos should come into the shop for a consultation and then book a sitting. The minimum price for tattoos is $60.

A wide variety of body piercings are offered starting at $25, and they are also taken on a walk-in basis, or by setting up an appointment by calling 214-4208. The shop currently has three tattoo artists and one body piercer, but they are looking to hire another tattoo artist to keep up with the demand of the larger shop.

As for feedback from customers, Ridgeway said the response has been overwhelmingly positive about their move and the village of East Syracuse has welcomed their shop.

“We really appreciate how much East Syracuse was willing to work with us on our move out here and how welcoming everyone has been,” said Ridgeway.

Black Sea Tattoo & Piercing is located at 131 W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. To learn more about shop, call 214-4208 or like them on Facebook at “Black Sea Tattoo & Piercing.”

