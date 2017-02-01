Movie Review: Move over Regal! There’s a new game in town

By Bernie ‘The Movie Guy’ Ment

Contributing Writer

So, you’re having that age-old dilemma. You want to go out for dinner and a movie but you only have time for one. Or worse, if you go to dinner, you’ll miss the start of the movie. Well, now your worries are over. Let me introduce you to Movie Tavern where you can have both dinner and a movie at the same time.

Movie Tavern Syracuse is located in Township Five in Camillus just off of Route 5 at the Hinsdale Road exit. It’s a little trek for east side residents, but it’s certainly worth the experience. And who knows? Maybe you’ll even make it a regular part of your moviegoing plans.

As a theater, you’ll find all the usual multiplex hits showing here. With 11 screens, they will always have a variety of movies available for any taste. Theater sizes vary from around 80 to 125 comfortable leather reclining seats. And when you purchase your tickets, seating is always reserved, so you can buy early and show up just before the movie begins without a worry that there won’t be any good seats left.

Ticket prices are comparable to Regal prices as well, with matinee showings before 5:30 p.m. currently priced at $10.25 and evening shows starting at $12.75. 3-D movies are also available at a slightly higher rate and discounts are offered for patrons 12 and under and seniors aged 55 and over.

You can also pre-order seats online at either MovieTavern.com or via Fandango. There is a surcharge tacked on, but in either case, when you pay for your tickets, you can pre-reserve your seating so your movie experience is guaranteed upon your arrival.

But the real attraction here is the menu. Oh, sure you can always have freshly popped corn and boxes of movie theater candy but there is so much more variety to the menu options here.

Steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, shrimp and other entrees are all available for your enjoyment. You can also have fresh salads, appetizers and desserts which are all prominently featured on Movie Tavern’s menu. Prices are fairly reasonable and comparable entrées will cost about the same at many area restaurants. You can check out the full menu on MovieTavern.com

As for beverages, they have the classic Coke line of soft drinks, but if you’re more in the mood for a beer or wine and are of proper age, they have a wide selection of both available. You can also order mixed drinks as well.

You can order your food either at the sit down dining area inside the main lobby, or you can have your order delivered straight to your seat which is conveniently equipped with a movable tray table for ease of access and for eating your meal during the movie.

There’s also a call button in case you want to order other items during the movie or if you want a refill on your soft drinks order. Needless to say, there are no free refills on beer, wine or mixed drinks.

Your check will arrive roughly 30 minutes before your movie ends and you can settle up with your server either with cash or a credit card which they can swipe right at the beginning of your order, creating a tab which you sign for at the end of your visit.

By the way, you don’t need to see a movie to eat here and you don’t have to order food if you’re seeing a movie either. You can make the experience uniquely your own no matter what your plan might happen to be.

Guests 16 and under can attend any afternoon matinee without an adult to accompany them, however they will not be admitted to performances after 5:30 p.m. without a parent or guardian. Also, MPAA guidelines are enforced at the theater.

Of course there are always hiccups with any venue and Movie Tavern has a few bugs they need to work out. During one recent movie experience, the speakers were over modulated, causing significant reverb which made it difficult to understand the dialogue. I have seen other movies in that same theater, though, so it appears the bug may have been resolved.

Also, make sure to order extra napkins when you order your food. At times, I have found them to be quite stingy when it comes to giving them away and it’s easy to make a mess since you’re eating in the dark. Leave your good clothes at home. After all, you’re seeing a movie in a darkened theater anyway. Who will notice?

Overall, though, Movie Tavern is an experience that deserves a try at least once. It just might change the way you choose to view your movies in the future. I give Movie Tavern four out of five stars.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story