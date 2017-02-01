Library focus: Think sandy beaches and warm tropical breezes…

 

Feb 01, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger

Panloco, one of Western New York’s most versatile steel bands, will hold a workshop and concert at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Getting tired of the cold weather? Are you longing for warm tropical breezes and sunshine? Well, we can’t bring the Caribbean to B’ville, but on Sunday, Feb. 5, we can provide an afternoon of tropical music with Panloco.

Panloco, one of Western New York’s most versatile steel bands, was formed in 1995. Led by percussionist Ted Canning, Panloco explores the musical qualities of the steel pan from its traditional Caribbean roots to pop, jazz, classical and world music.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., learn how to create the unique music of the steel drum in a one-hour workshop. This will be followed by a lively concert by Panloco. What better way to spend a winter’s afternoon than enjoying beautiful Caribbean music?

