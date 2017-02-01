 

Horse drawn wagon rides and board games return to Winterfest

Feb 01, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

Horse drawn wagon rides and board games return to Winterfest

Rotary-sponsored horse drawn wagon rides, scrabble and other games including cards, will return to Cazenovia Winterfest for 2017. Both events will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The wagon rides will be from noon to 2 p.m. in front of Kinney Drugs. The board games, including Scrabble and cards, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cazenovia Public Library community room. There will be prizes and pizza, and attendees are welcome to bring their own favorite game, including children’s games. Both events are free to the public, however, voluntary donations will be accepted and will be given to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which matches any donation 4 to 1.

For more information, contact Sandi Patrizio at spatrizio@twcny.rr.com or 655-4734.

