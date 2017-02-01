Girls indoor track Lakers take second at OHSL meet

For its first of three straight weeks of post-season competition, the Skaneateles girls indoor track and field team battled its way to second place in Wedneday night’s Onondaga High School League Division II championships at SRC Arena.

Skaneateles finished with 98 points, beating everyone except its fellow Lakers from Cazenovia, who rose to the top with 135 points. Westhill-Bishop Ludden finished third with 82 points.

Unlike with regular-season meets, where top-eight finishers got points, only those that finished in the top six picked up points, a format similar to previous years.

Julia Willcox got Skaneateles into the win column in the 1,000-meter run, her time of three minutes, 13.03 seconds enough to hold off Cazenovia’s Megan Henderson (3:14.37) for that top spot.

Then the Lakers went 1-2 in the 55-meter dash thanks to Maddie Peterson, who won in 7.64 seconds, and Angela Krause, who was second in 7.71 seconds. Emme Conan finished eighth.

Peterson finished second in the 300-meter dash in 43.36 seconds, inches behind Cazenovia’s Olivia Catania (43.31 seconds) as Conan improed to sixth place in 46.49 seconds. Willcox went on to get third place in the 600-meter run in 1:45.22.

Natalie Condon, in a time of 5:06.22, was a close second to Cazenovia’s Meggie Hart (5:05.23) in the 1,500-meter run. Brady Iles got fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.86 seconds as teammate Christina Ciaccio took eighth place.

Of the three relays, Skaneateles did best in the 4×200, where Melissa Biver, Abbey Logan, Shay McCarthy and Christina Ciaccio went 1:58.43, second to Phoenix (1:58.34) by nine-hundredths of a second.

Condon, Biver, Logan and Jessica Patalino took fourth place in the 4×400 relay in 4:30.49. Willcox and Iles joined Condon and Georgia McSwain for a fourth-place clocking of 10:49.82 in the 4×800 relay.

Nieve Morse was fourth (26’10 1/2″) and Ali Grant fifth (26’8 1/2″) in the shot put, with Becca Rottger in eighth place, but Rottger improved to third place in the weight throw with a toss of 31’10” as Grant was fourth with 31’5″ and Jenna Moore finished seventh.

Krause nearly won the triple jump, going 33’5 1/4″ to take the second spot, again behind a Cazenovia rival as Maddy Gavitt won with 33’11 3/4″. Also, Krause was fifth in the long jump with a top leap of 14’3″ as Logan snared eighth place.

Maddy Brogan, who took 10th place in the 3,000, was sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:56.34, edging out Nicole Derosa (11:57.03) for that spot as Georgia McSwain finished eighth.

As that was going on, the Skaneateles boys indoor track team was picking up 43 points in its OHSL Division II meet even without a point in any of the three relays, good for seventh place out of nine teams as Marcellus prevailed with 95 points.

Most of the Lakers’ success came in field events, where Chase Corcoran was second in the shot put, heaving it 41’6″ to only trail Westhill-Ludden’s Sean Corbett (44’10”). The same thing happened in the weight throw, where Corcoran tossed it 47′ 1/4″ and again was runner-up to Corbett’s 47’6 1/2″ as Clark Strang got eight place.

Brahm Malcolm, contending in the high jump, cleared 5’4″ and got second place behind Marcellus’ Sean Raymond, who won by topping 5’6″. Alex Vanriper had his best finish in the triple jump, rising to third place as he had a top attempt of 37’6 3/4″.

Also, Vanriper was fourth in the long jump, going 18’10 1/4″ to finish fourth, ahead of Luke Palmer (18’2 3/4″ in eighth place as Vanriper took ninth place in the 55 sprint.

Pat Hackler made it to fifth place in the 600 in 1:32.33, just before Luke Rathgeb ran the mile in 4:56.16 and took sixth place. Hackler and Jon Metz were 13th and 14th, respectively, in the 300.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story