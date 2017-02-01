DeWitt PD investigate JCC bomb threats

Rash of similar threats made nationwide

The DeWitt Police Department has reported on Jan. 31 another bomb threat was made to the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, the second one within the past two weeks. Across the country, similar threats have been made to Jewish institutions and the DeWitt Police Department are investigating whether there is a connection between these threats.

Police report at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 31, a threat to the facility on Thompson Road in DeWitt was made by telephone and the facility was evacuated. Following a search by police and K-9 units, the facility was cleared and reopened at 12:50 p.m.

On that same day, multiple news agencies reported 17 JCC’s were made nationwide on Jan. 30, including the JCC of Albany.

Another bomb threat was made to the Syracuse facility the morning on Jan. 18 that caused the facility to close, and reopen following an investigation by police personnel.

According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, on Jan. 18 about 30 Jewish institution facilities in 17 states received bomb threats and earlier on Jan. 9, similar threats were made to 16 JCCs across the northwest and southern United States.

JCC of Syracuse Executive Director Marci Erlebacher was unavailable for comment to the media, but a statement was made the JCC of Syracuse website regarding the incident stating, “We want to assure you that there was no credible threat here today. All local law enforcement worked with us throughout this incident and they are extremely impressed with our protocol in place. Whoever made these threats is out to cause panic and disrupt our business. We will not let them get the best of us. Because of our solid protocol in place, we have bounced back from these incidents with minimal disruptions. We will remain vigilant and continue to take all necessary precautions in our ongoing efforts to secure our building and keep all occupants safe.”

DeWitt Police are investigation whether there is a connection with these other threats to the Syracuse incidents and are working with state and federal agencies to determine the source, said DeWitt Lieutenant Chase Bilodeau. Though threats of these nature are always taken seriously, Bioldeau said he doesn’t believe locals need to be more vigilant in their daily lives.

“We’ve had two threats locally and they have resulted in searches with no credible threat,” said Bilodeau. “We don’t necessarily believe people need to be more alert than they already are…We encourage people to always be aware of their surroundings and to trust their gut and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.”

