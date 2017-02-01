CNY Diaper Bank to hold guest bartending event at The Krebs on Feb. 8

All tips from event will go to purchase diapers for local families

The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that collects diapers for area families in need, will hold a guest bartending event rom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at The Krebs in Skaneateles. Volunteers from the organization will be guest bartending and all tips will be donated to the CNY Diaper Bank and used to purchase diapers in bulk to then be donated to partner organizations. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature live music provided by Bryan Weinsztok of Soul Risin’, a soulgrass jam band with Syracuse roots.

The CNY Diaper Bank was founded in 2016 after Hugo learned about the need for diapers across the nation. An adequate supply of diapers for one child can cost $100 per month, and a healthy child will require about 2,600 diaper changes per year. In addition, families in poverty spend nearly 15 percent of their income on diapers. Furthermore, diapers are not covered by SNAP or WIC benefits. Diaper need affects families physically, emotionally and financially. After researching, Hugo discovered that many cities were addressing the problem and that she could help too — right here in Syracuse.

Through monetary donations, diaper drives, volunteers and partners, the CNY Diaper Bank collects diapers and then distributes them through a network of social service agencies throughout Central New York. The nonprofit collaborates with a network of 12 local agencies and distributes more than 10,000 diapers a month to more than 200 families a month.

To learn more on how to donate to the organization, or how to hold your own diaper drive using the “Diaper Drive Toolkit” and other resources, visit cnydiaperbank.org. The diaper bank is also accepting monetary donations or diaper donations mailed to: Central New York Diaper Bank Inc., 201 E. Genesee St. No. 147, Fayetteville, NY 13066.

About CNY Diaper Bank

The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that was created in 2016 to assist social service organizations in the Syracuse area to distribute diapers to families in need. It is a part of the National Diaper Bank Network. CNY Diaper Bank’s mission is to ensure all Central New York families have access to an adequate supply of diapers, and to build awareness of diaper need in our community.

