Proposed apartment buildings shrink to less than 35 feet high

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

More than a year ago, a Dec. 15, 2015 letter from a town of Salina attorney advised the developer of the proposed Meyer Manor Apartments at 1225 Tulip St. to consider lowering the height of the five buildings it wants to construct on the 7.15-acre property.

“The height of the proposed Meyer Manor Apartments (three stories) is not in keeping with the community character of the neighborhood,” the lawyer wrote. “A reduction to two stories should be considered.”

At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Liverpool Village Planning Board, heard again from project engineer Steve Calocerinos. He said he’d considered seeking a variance on the height of the buildings, but instead redesigned the roofs so that the height would top out at 33.5 feet, less than the required 35-feet maximum allowed.

“The buildings will be three stories,” Calocerinos said, “but now they have a better roof pitch.”

If approved, the apartment complex would be built immediately south of Donald Place on Marvin Meyer’s property located within the village north of the Thruway. Local developer Cosimo Zavaglia wants to purchase Meyer’s parcel to construct a 108-apartment complex of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, which could house some 270 residents. The development would also include an entrance driveway, parking area and green space.

Johnson Tract homeowners, whose homes are located just south of the proposed complex, are concerned about density, lighting, parking, fire protection and drainage.

On Jan. 23, Calocerinos reported that he and the developer are negotiating with the state and county Departments of Transportation regarding a traffic plan, guardrails and visibility. Town of Salina and village engineers are studying tentative sanitary sewer plans for the area.

Village lanning board members Michael Lamontagne and Jim Rosier reminded Calocerinos to keep “screening” in mind.

“We’re trying to maintain as many trees as we can,” Calocerinos said.

LaMontagne specifically advised more fencing, bigger berms and suggested the buildings be painted in “earthier” colors rather than the royal blue depicted in the engineer’s renderings.

In a recent letter addressed to both the village of Liverpool board of trustees and the village planning board, Peg Salvatore, president of the Johnson Tract Homeowners Executive Board, wrote, “Our right to quiet enjoyment of our property is now threatened due to this proposed development [which would] change the character of the existing neighborhood.”

The proposed development has been on the planning board agenda for more than a year. The board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Village Hall.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story