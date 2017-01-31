 

Opportunity to take part in Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity work in El Salvador

This spring Kip Coerper, will be leading his fifth  Habitat Global Village work trip for up to 12 people to El Salvador on May 27 to June 4.

No construction experience is necessary.   Coerper encourages any one interested in lending their support to ome and learn to build and make new friends.

Habitat Global Village Trips provide an opportunity for members to learn and contribute while expanding their knowledge of unfamiliar cultures and developing their spiritual identity.

The entire trip costs $1,500 plus airfare, which is all tax deductible.  Scholarship money is available.

To find out more about this type of trip go to Global Village Trips in El Salvador at Habitat.org or contact kipcoerper@gmail.com

 

