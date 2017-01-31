NSVFA purchases new equipment

The North Syracuse Volunteer Firemen’s Association has purchased a brand-new gear washer/extractor for the North Syracuse Fire Department.

Firefighting is an inherently dangerous job. Buildings and their contents contain more synthetic materials than ever before. Studies have shown that when these materials are exposed to extreme heat, the byproducts are toxic and contain carcinogens that can be retained in a firefighter’s turnout gear long after the fire is extinguished.

“Protecting our community and our members is a priority for both the North Syracuse Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the North Syracuse Fire Department,” NSVFA President Jozsef M. Asztalos said in a release. “It is our hope that this new equipment, which is designed specifically to address the growing problem of these contaminants, will further protect our community and our members by reducing residual exposure.”

