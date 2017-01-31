McCreary, CBA/J-D stun Skaneateles, 3-2

One period remained in Tuesday night’s Division II American Conference ice hockey showdown at Allyn Arena and, to this point, CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt was doing an admirable job containing two-time defending sectional champion Skaneateles.

Then Ben McCreary took over.

With 15 minutes of individual brilliance, McCreary recorded a natural hat trick and, by doing so, helped the Brothers stun the Lakers 3-2 for what was, by far, the biggest win of CBA/J-D’s season.

It only added to what has turned into one of Section III’s best rivalries on the ice, which dates back to the Brothers’ state title run in 2013. Two years later, CBA/J-D won the sectional title – but Skaneateles, as an at-large entry, got revenge in the state semifinals on that same Utica Memorial Auditorium ice and went on to win it all.

Now, just when it looked like the Lakers had gained a permanent advantage, the Brothers rose up again – but the roots of it were planted early this season.

Back on Dec. 9, CBA/J-D lost to Skaneateles 5-3 at Onondaga Nation Arena, but the Brothers outplayed the Lakers for large portions of that game and were done in only by a 3-0 second-period spurt by the visitors.

Now, in Skaneateles, the Brothers’ most important objective was to make sure the Lakers’ 100-goal man, Raymond Falso, didn’t burn CBA/J-D the way he did with four goals and one assist in that earlier encounter.

And Falso was contained, held without a point for just the second time this season. Even though Reggie Buell did score in the first period to put the Lakers up 1-0, that was the only tally for either side in the first two periods.

This was not just a tribute to what CBA/J-D was doing on the back line, it also reflected the tremendous effort of goaltender Peyton Bowler, who would finish the night with 40 saves.

But with all that Bowler was doing, it wasn’t rewarded until the final minutes. By that point, McCreary had put CBA/J-D on the board and Buell had scored again, so the Brothers trailed, 2-1.

Then McCreary got open again and, with two minutes left, put one past Skaneateles goalie Chris Falso to tie it. Before the Lakers could recover, McCreary struck again for the game-winner seconds later. Tanner Coleman and Kodi Dotterer got credit for assists.

