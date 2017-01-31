JCC of Syracuse receives another bomb threat

The DeWitt Police Department has reported another bomb threat has been made at the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, the second one made to the facility within the past two weeks.

Police report at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 31, a threat to the facility on Thompson Road in DeWitt was made by telephone and the facility was evacuated. Following a search by police and K-9 units, the facility was cleared and reopened shortly after.

Another bomb threat was made to the facility the morning on Jan. 18 that caused the facility to close, and reopen following an investigation by police personnel.

