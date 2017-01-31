JCC of Syracuse receives another bomb threat

Jan 31, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
The DeWitt Police Department has reported another bomb threat has been made at the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, the second one made to the facility within the past two weeks.
Police report at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 31, a threat to the facility on Thompson Road in DeWitt was made by telephone and the facility was evacuated. Following a search by police and K-9 units, the facility was cleared and reopened shortly after.
Another bomb threat was made to the facility the morning on Jan. 18 that caused the facility to close, and reopen following an investigation by police personnel.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jan 31, 2017 0
Jan 31, 2017 0
Jan 30, 2017 0
Jan 30, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 30, 2017