CHM to hold 11th annual memorial blood drive

Jan 31, 2017 News, Nonprofits, Schools, Star Review

Chestnut Hill Middle will hold its 11th annual Dan Cresci Memorial Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the school (currently located at CHE).

The blood drive will be held in honor of former CHM social studies teacher Dan Cresci, who passed away in December 2006 after a battle with leukemia.

The CHM community is working with the American Red Cross to plan this blood drive, and participants must have an appointment to donate. The entire donation process takes approximately one hour.

For more information regarding the blood drive or to make an appointment, visit the American Red Cross Web site at redcross.org (refine your search by entering February 4) or call CHM at 453-0247.

