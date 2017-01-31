Caz girls basketball handles Chittenango

Continuing its surge into a busy February stretch, the Cazenovia girls basketball team easily got the best of its Madison County neighbors from Chittenango – who just happen to be coached by a former Laker great.

The Lakers claimed its 10th win in 11 games following an 0-3 start Tuesday night at Buckley Gym, relying on the trio of Saige Ackermann, Danielle Tedesco and Lindsey Lawson to take over at different portions and also playing superb defense to beat the Bears 53-29.

Part of the anticipation about this game went beyond the neighborhood rivalry and the solid records both team possessed – Chittenango was 11-4, Cazenovia 9-4. It also marked the return of Bears head coach Kassie Kleine to her alma mater, where she was warmly applauded in pre-game introductions.

Once the game started, though, the Lakers’ hospitality toward Kleine ended. Ackermann made sure of that, hitting on nine of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to give Cazenovia a lead it would not relinquish.

As the margin grew to 32-18 by halftime, Tedesco established her inside presence on both sides. Aside from earning most of her 12 points in this portion of the game, she also established such a presence on the defensive boards that Chittenango missed several close-up attempts.

Then it was Lawson’s turn. The freshman forward all but put the game away by sinking a series of baskets during a 10-0 run to close the third quarter, and finished the night with 13 points.

From a defensive standpoint, the Lakers held Chittenango’s top scorer, Ally Shoemaker, to just four points. Morgan Shoemaker and Trisha Whaley led the Bears with eight points apiece.

