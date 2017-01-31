Boards in brief: Cicero abolishes anti-harassment committee

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The Cicero Town Board voted Jan. 25 to disband the town’s anti-harassment committee on the recommendation of the committee members. The board also voted to revise the employee harassment policy and claim form. The town is in the process of revising its employee handbook.

The anti-harassment committee was formed in 2012 as part of an effort to “ensure a safe workplace for our employees and to bring the town into compliance with the Public Employer Safety Standards,” then-supervisor Jim Corl said according to the Feb. 8, 2012, town board meeting minutes.

Supervisor Mark Venesky said the anti-harassment committee had handled one complaint while he was a town councilor.

“They had a problem with rendering judgment on one of their peers, so they asked that they be disbanded and we turn it over to an outside [party],” he said.

As part of the 2017 town budget, Cicero has earmarked $26,400 for human resources consulting. At the Nov. 9, 2016, budget public hearing, Venesky said Kathy Barany of Strategic Management Solutions will handle HR issues and make sure the town is compliant with Department of Labor standards.

At its abolishment, the anti-harassment committee consisted of chair Toni Brauchle, Bonnie Smith, Diane Cellucci, Diane Browning, David Balcer, Justin Petterson and Bill Lawrence.

Highway garage meetings

The town will host two informational meetings about the construction of a new highway garage: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the current highway garage, 8236 Brewerton Road, Cicero.

“I would invite everyone to attend and see what our employees have to live with on a daily basis,” Supervisor Mark Venesky said.

The town plans to build a 65,000-square-foot highway building along with a salt barn and cold storage structures on Route 31 near Northern Pines Golf Club. The project, which is based largely on the MRB Group’s design for the town of Farmington’s highway garage, is estimated at $9.8 million.

Residents are encouraged to share their comments on the proposed highway garage by sending them to Town Clerk Tracy Cosilmon via email at clerk@ciceronewyork.net or by mail to 8236 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story