Wrestling Northstars roll past Auburn

One big event, the Section III Dual Meet, was now in the books for the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling teams, but more big events lie ahead, including this Saturday’s Section III Class AA championships at Baldwinsville.

Prior to that, though, there was still plenty of more head-to-head action, with C-NS getting back on the mat last Tuesday night with a successful trip to Auburn that resulted in the Northstars mauling the Maroons 51-24.

Each of the four C-NS pins came in the first period and in the higher weight classes. Nick Gazzillo, at 160 pounds, needed just 33 seconds to pin James Klink, while Jack McDonald (195 pounds) needed just 44 seconds to finish off Rory Allen.

At 182 pounds, Julian Zavaglia got his pin over Jared Haviland in 76 seconds, with Anthony Desimone (152 pounds) requiring 80 seconds for his fall over Dallas Hayden.

Only one Northstars victory was a decision as, at 120 pounds, Brian Besanson beat Ryan Bochenek 11-4. Otherwise, forfeits went to the trio of Dario Ciciarelli (99 pounds), Jacob Montminy (113 pounds) and Shane McDonald (126 pounds). Josh Brighton, at 138 pounds, took a 3-0 defeat to Eric Anseth.

By the time the sectional AA meet starts, Liverpool would have not competed in two weeks. Whether fresh or rusty, the Warriors and C-NS would fight for spots in the Feb. 11 overall sectional tournament at SRC Arena – the home site, starting in January 2018, of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association team tournaments, with large-school and small-school team titles handed out on an official basis for the first time.

