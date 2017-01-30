West Genny grad opens Preventive Esthetics

Preventive Esthetics opens in Camillus

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Lorraine A. Gruninger, a Camillus native, said from an early age her mother always told her she would have a job where she would talk to people all day long.

Gruninger said from an early age she was also interested in her mother’s makeup and making people feel better.

“I always wanted to help people,” Gruninger said. “I am happy to be in a field where I can help people and my mom was right I do get to talk to people.”

Gruninger, a graduate of West Genesee went on to earn her license as an esthetician from the Continental School of Beauty.

This field combined her interest sin helping and interacting with people.

In addition to her New York State esthetician license, Gruninger holds numerous medical esthetic and skincare certifications, including from CoolSculpting University at the Zeltiq Training Center, the Laser Institute of America, and the HydraFacial Training Center.

After about eight years of working in the field for several different companies, Gruninger said she was ready to strike out on her own.

At 24 years old, Gruninger is preparing for the grand opening of Preventive Esthetics located at 5100 W. Genesee St. in Camillus.

“I looked around and there is nothing like this in this part of the community,” Gruninger said. “I wanted to bring something like this to this area.”

Gruninger co-founded Preventive Esthetics with a long time family friend Dr. Joseph T. Barry, who also serves as medical director.

Gruninger said she had been working with Barry when they decided to create Preventive Esthetics as its own business.

In some ways this has helped form the approach of the business, which Gruninger describes as an environment that offers the safety of a medical office with the amenities of a spa.

Along with the support of Barry, Gruninger said her family and finance have been in her corner from creating a business plan to renovations of the office space.

“They have been my number one supporters,” Gruninger said. “My dad helped with my business plan, my fiancé did all the renovations. My sister, all my family has been so supportive.”

Preventive Esthetics specializes in the FDA-approved body-contouring CoolSculpting procedure, laser skin and hair treatments, medi-facials and sunless tanning among other services.

According to Gruninger her mission with Preventive Esthetics is to provide a host of services to help clients feel and look and their best.

“That has always been what I wanted to do,” Gruninger said. “I always wanted to help people to feel better. Even little things can make a difference and you see that and when you see that you have made some one feel better that makes me feel better. Seeing the way what we do makes people feel better, I’m proud of that. I’m proud to be able to help people.”

Gruninger said she has had a soft opening and so far her services have been well received.

On Feb. 8 starting at 6 p.m. at the Camillus office, Gruninger will host a grand opening celebration with tours of the facility and information on services offered as well as raffles.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Gruninger said. “We’ll have food and drinks and it will be a fun celebration.”

To learn more about Preventive Esthetics visit preventiveesthetics.com.

