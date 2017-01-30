Police make arrest following party with underage drinking

Parents arrested following police response to a party, underage drinking

According to a release from Skaneateles Police Chief Dan Coon, on Jan. 29 at approximately 11 p.m. Skaneateles Police, assisted by the New York State Police were called to 14 Prentiss Dr. in the village on a report of a party involving underage drinking.

The officers estimated there were as many as 75 juveniles at the residence.

According top the report, some of them ran from the residence as police arrived.

The report goes on to state there was a large quantity of alcohol and several of the juveniles were found to be intoxicated.

The parents of the residence were home at the time, according to the report.

Following their response to the scene, the police contacted parents to pick up their sons and daughters.

One 16 year old female had to be transported to the hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition combined with the drinking of alcohol.

On Jan. 30 Officer Russ Nemeti arrested both parents from 14 Prentiss Dr.

Arrested were Robert and Janet Goodchild both 49, they were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Nuisance in the second degree.

They were issued appearance tickets to appear in Skaneateles Town Court on Feb. 15.

