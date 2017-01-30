J-D, F-M girls hoops earn lopsided wins

Most of the difficult parts of the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team’s heavy 2016-17 schedule were completed now, and the Red Rams could take all that it had learned from those losses and apply the lessons to local foes, such as Christian Brothers Academy, whom the Red Rams will face this Saturday night in the first half of a girls-boys doubleheader that tips off at 6 p.m.

In its first game since a Jan. 21 overtime defeat at Cardinal O’Hara, J-D flattened Cortland 61-13, getting most of its offense during the first half, when it sprinted out to a 41-7 advantage.

Nine different Rams players got at least one field goal, with Jamie Boeheim matching the Purple Tigers by netting 13 points. Meg Hair got 10 points, with Momo LeClair earning nine points, just ahead of Julia Kelner, who had eight points, and Paige Keeler, who got six points.

CBA also played last Friday and handled Fulton 54-26, the Brothers leaning on its defense throughout the game as it never allowed the Red Raiders to score more than eight points in any single quarter.

Nafysa Williams paced CBA’s attack, earning 15 points, while Brooke Jarvis earned seven of her 14 points at the free-throw line. Emily Hall, Olivia Carni and Rachel Krul gained five points apiece. Erin Nicholson led Fulton with just eight points.

Then CBA reached the .500 mark (7-7) on Saturday in its own game against Cortland, routing the Purple Tigers 49-29 as it sped through an 18-7 first-quarter blitz and handled things from there, Jarvis finishing with 13 points and Williams adding 10 points.

Another lopsided game on Friday saw Fayetteville-Manlius shut down Corcoran 47-15, the damage including a third-quarter shutout where the Hornets, who improved to 10-5 on the season, went on a 19-0 run.

No F-M player got more than three field goals as Alexandra Vinci led with seven points, while Natalie Amico and Rebecca Sherwood earned six points apiece. Carly Assimon and Lily Fish each had five points.

Fresh off its impressive Jan. 21 rout of Indian River, Bishop Grimes hosted Jordan-Elbridge two nights later and started slowly – but then blitzed the Eagles in the game’s middle stages and prevailed by a 64-23 margin.

Whatever was said between players and coaches after a first quarter where J-E took a 10-6 lead registered, because over the course of the next two periods Grimes outscored the Eagles 49-8, hitting baskets at will and so effective on defense that the Eagles did not score a field goal in the third quarter.

More importantly for Grimes’ long-term prospects, that production was spread around, as Azariah Wade, with 14 points, set the pace, but Maria Naylor was close behind, earning 11 points as Abby Wilkinson (11 points) and Brianna Squier (10 points) also hit double figures and Molly McInerney added six points.

East Syracuse Minoa started its week last Tuesday with a 50-32 defeat to Auburn. Brigid McGinley, with 12 points, led the Spartans, while Sam Valentine and Loren Clifford had eight points apiece. A well-balanced Maroons attack had six players score six or more points, but none more than Emma Nolan’s total of 10 points.

In Friday’s game against Homer, the Spartans fell 56-38, with the Trojans holding ESM to 13 first-half points while gaining a comfortable lead. McGinley and Clifford recovered to get 15 points apiece, but Homer stayed in front behind 18 points from Macy Boice, 14 points from Caley Cornwell and 10 points from Brenna Johnson.

