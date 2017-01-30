From the Skaneateles Rotary Club

Rotary preparing for March event

Submitted by Roy McDonald

Skaneateles Rotary

Recently, Kristin Earle, Development Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation CNY Chapter, began her presentation by explaining that Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a life threatening genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. More than 30,000 children in the US have CF.

Alarmingly, about 2,000 children and young adults in the 16 counties served by the CNY CF Chapter have CF. The mission of the CF Foundation is to cure CF and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatments and ensuring access to high quality, specialized care.

Kristin stressed that she was not seeking donations, but instead asking us to support CF by getting to know the CF community.

Kristin noted that CF is an isolating disease. CF victims Often have impaired immune systems and often have been forced to live in semi isolated conditions. As a result of this, CF victims and their families love to meet new people who are willing to reach out to them. Kristin displayed the CF Foundation CNY special events calendar and asked our members to review the Calendar and to please come to a CFR event to meet the CF community.

Kristin Earle is member of the Baldwinsville Rotary Club.

The Skaneateles Rotary Club’s Presidents Corner for the January 27, 2017 Club Meeting, by Prez Bill.

This week, Past President Bill Conole arranged yet another exceptional speaker for our club. CNY Community Foundation Director of Gift Planning, Thomas Griffith, delivered an outstanding presentation regarding, “how to best donate in a financially efficient manor to local causes.”

As I write this, I’m still thawing out from helping the Sunrise Rotary Club’s Winter Fest program. It was great to see so many of out Club’s Members out there and pitching in as well. Thank you one and all for your time and service.

Also, save the date for our International Women’s Day Celebration to be held this year at the Welch Allyn Lodge. The cost is $50.00 per person and this years theme will be “Women as Alzheimer’s Disease Care Givers”. All proceeds will go towards combating Alzheimer’s Desease. More information and registration instructions will follow.

