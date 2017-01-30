C-NS hockey wins twice; Liverpool falls to Fulton

Again, weather got in the way for the Liverpool ice hockey team, who saw last Tuesday night’s scheduled match with Cazenovia at Lysander Arena pushed back a week by a Cazenovia school closing.

However, Cicero-North Syracuse did play that night, at Fulton, and got one of its toughest wins of the season by coming from behind and going to overtime to earn a 3-2 victory over the Red Raiders.

Through two periods, the Northstars trailed, 1-0, but Logan Field, coming off a six-assist performance against Cazenovia, again was big down the stretch, helping out on the pair of goals needed to match Fulton’s tally to tie it, 2-2 and get it to OT.

Again, Field was involved as the Northstars netted the game-winner as he finished with a goal and two assists. Zach Matyasik had one goal and one assist, with Josh Ludden getting the other goal. Jack Doren pitched a shutout in the OT period on his way to 28 saves overall.

Then C-NS went to the other end of the winning spectrum Thursday night, venturing north to the Fairgrounds Arena and doing pretty much whatever it wanted in the course of a 15-3 destruction of Watertown IHC.

Liverpool was back on the ice Friday night, visiting the same Fulton side C-NS had beaten three days earlier, and the game was a tense, tight affair where the Red Raiders, by having the last say, edged the Warriors 4-2.

What made the defeat more frustrating for Liverpool was that it dominated the flow of play, taking three times as many shot as Fulton, stymied most of the way by Red Raiders goalie Spencer Evans, who stopped 44 of the 47 shots he faced.

The Warriors led 2-1 through one period and went to the final period tied 3-3. Tyler Dorval scored two of the Warriors’ three goals, with Tommy Bianchi earning the other. John Coggiolae earned two assists and Connor Boland got one assist.

Yet the Red Raiders got the lone goal of the third period, having seen four different players (Nolan Bonnie, Nick Dingman, Rocco Cannatta and Josh Dynka score those four goals and Evan Beckwith feed them with three assists to overcome 15 saves by Sebastian Jesmore.

This Tuesday night, C-NS faces Fayetteville-Manlius in the Twin Rinks, a night after Liverpool returns to action as it would make up the postponed game withCazenovia on Monday before going to Mohawk Valley on Wednesday and to Shove Park Friday to face West Genesee.

