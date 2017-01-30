 

C-NS bowlers hand Liverpool first defeat

It only figured that the Liverpool girls bowling team’s quest for an undefeated regular season got thwarted by its closest neighbors.

Cicero-North Syracuse went to Flamingo Bowl last Tuesday afternoon and, led by Carly Lescenski, pulled out a 2-1 decision to end the Warriors’ run of 14 consecutive match wins.

These teams had faced each other twice so far this winter and Liverpool had won them both, by a 2-1 margin at Flamingo on Dec. 20 and a 3-0 shutout at Strike-N-Spare Lanes on Jan. 5.

Here, back at Flamingo, it was Lescenski emerging as the top individual, shooting a solid 587 series that included a high game of 227. No Liverpool bowler would beat those marks, though Riley Warren had a 532 series (204 high game) and Dailyn McCarthy’s 187 game led to a 510 set.

Despite this defeat, Liverpool, at 14-1, edged C-NS (13-2) by one match to win the regular-season CNY Counties League title. More would be at stake this Sunday when everyone gathered at Strike-N-Spare for the Section III championships.

C-NS swept the girls and boys matches over Liverpool, also prevailing 2-1 on the boys side as Josh Cloute, with a 631 series and 222 high game, led a deep Northstars roster. Despite this, the Warriors’ Austin Dearborn managed a 259 game and finished with a three-game total of 633.

