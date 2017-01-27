 

What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Jan 27, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Jan. 28

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)
  • 2:20 PM CMS & You January 2017
  • 3:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 4:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)
  • 11:20 PM CMS & You January 2017

Sunday, Jan. 29

  • 9:00 AM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)
  • 11:20 AM CMS & You January 2017
  • 12:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 1:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)
  • 1:50 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)
  • 8:20 PM CMS & You January 2017
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Jan. 30

  • 9:00 AM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 10:20 AM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)
  • 10:50 AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)
  • 5:20 PM CMS & You January 2017
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 10:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)
  • 10:50 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)
  • 1:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)
  • 2:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)
  • 4:15 PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)
  • 5:30 PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)
  • 7:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
  • 8:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)
  • 10:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)
  • 11:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • 9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)
  • 10:05 AM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
  • 11:35 AM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)
  • 1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)
  • 2:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w Katie Kruger (2015)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)
  • 7:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)
  • 8:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)
  • 10:15PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)
  • 11:30PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • 9:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)
  • 10:15AM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)
  • 11:30AM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)
  • 12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)
  • 1:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
  • 2:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)
  • 4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)
  • 5:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)
  • 10:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)
  • 11:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

Friday, Feb. 3

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)
  • 10:10 AM Toy Shop Addition (2004)
  • 11:10 AM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)
  • 1:15 PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)
  • 2:30 PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)
  • 4:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
  • 5:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)
  • 7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)
  • 8:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w Katie Kruger (2015)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

