What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Jan. 28

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)

2:20 PM CMS & You January 2017

3:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

4:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)

11:20 PM CMS & You January 2017

Sunday, Jan. 29

9:00 AM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)

11:20 AM CMS & You January 2017

12:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

1:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

1:50 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)

8:20 PM CMS & You January 2017

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Jan. 30

9:00 AM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20 AM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

10:50 AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Lysander Mtg (1/19/2017)

5:20 PM CMS & You January 2017

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

10:50 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2011)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

1:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)

2:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

3:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)

4:15 PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)

5:30 PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)

7:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

8:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)

10:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)

11:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)

10:05 AM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

11:35 AM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)

2:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w Katie Kruger (2015)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

7:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)

8:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

9:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)

10:15PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)

11:30PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)

Thursday, Feb. 2

9:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)

10:15AM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)

11:30AM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)

1:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

2:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)

5:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

10:10 PM Toy Shop Addition (2004)

11:10 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

Friday, Feb. 3

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

10:10 AM Toy Shop Addition (2004)

11:10 AM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

12:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2014)

1:15 PM NoXcuse @ Plainville Community Church (2011)

2:30 PM Baker Chamber Choir (2014)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Military Journal of Thomas Butler (2014)

4:05 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

5:35 PM Maple Road Memories w Don Goodman & Fred Thomas (2006)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Following Lewis & Clark” (2008)

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Wayne Mahar (2008)

8:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w Katie Kruger (2015)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

