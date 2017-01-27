 

Walda M. Stenger, 81

Jan 27, 2017 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Walda M. Stenger, 81, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2017, at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse. Walda was born in Weedsport on Oct. 9, 1935, and moved to Skaneateles Falls as a child with her parents Walda and Kenneth Patterson and her brother Richard Patterson where she lived and contributed to the community throughout the years.
As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, friend, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, Walda shared her strength, her passion and her love.  Her life lessons will live on in the hearts of all the family and friends that she touched and the people she loved.
Walda is survived by her children; Debbie (Jerome) Durr of Mottville, Harvey (Cathy Frankenbach) Stenger of Binghamton, Julie (Bob) Stenger of Skaneateles Falls; her grandchildren Elisabeth (Rafael) Campos, Hannah Stenger, Brittany Stenger; her great-granddaughter Iris Frankenbach Campos; friends Jonathan and Michael Dent and several nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to S.A.V.E.S. Ambulance 77 Fennell Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, with prayers to follow at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.
