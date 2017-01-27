Grimes handles Auburn, runs win streak to eight

Eight consecutive victories meant that the Bishop Grimes boys basketball team had a perfect run through January. Doing so in February isn’t required – but something close to it could mean another Section III title run.

The most recent of these eight straight wins took place Friday night as the Cobras, even without a key player in the lineup, pulled away from visiting Auburn and defeated the Maroons 83-66.

Grimes was without senior swingman Jonah Cummings, the team’s third-leading scorer with more than 11 points per game, who was sidelined due to illness.

Fellow senior Paul Cifonelli took Cummings’ spot in the starting five, but Dom Delvecchio maintained his sixth-man role, and played it to perfection on this night, making up for Cummings’ lost production.

Auburn had won 11 in a row at one point this season, yet had lost its previous two games to Bishop Ludden and Syracuse Academy of Science. Still, it started well at Grimes, grabbing a 13-6 lead, but it didn’t last.

In a run that bridged the first and second quarters, the Cobras outscored the Maroons 21-4, most of it the work of guards Shawn Gashi and Lucci Vigliotti. Then Delvecchio, with a pair of timely 3-pointers, pushed Grimes’ lead to double digits before Auburn, overcoming some foul trouble, cut the margin to 41-36 by halftime.

Still within range, the Maroons saw Grimes get away when it closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run, extending its lead to 63-46. It got more lopsided from there as Gashi finished with 25 points and Vigliotti got 24 points, the pair combining for six 3-pointers as Delvechhio gained 12 points and David Mo earned nine points.

This begins a tough regular-season homestretch for Grimes, who on Wednesday hosts the same SAS team that beat both Auburn and Jamesville-DeWitt in recent weeks, and then on Friday the Cobras venture to Bishop Ludden, hoping it can improve upon the lopsided 56-35 defeat it took to the Gaelic Knights on Dec. 9.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story