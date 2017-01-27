ESM girls volleyball sweeps CBA

With the number of regular-season matches dwindling, it was imperative for all of the area’s winter high school girls volleyball teams to find top form before the Section III playoffs got underway.

East Syracuse Minoa honored its seniors prior to its last regular-season home match on Thursday night against Christian Brothers Academy. Then the Spartans went out and swept the Brothers, dominating the first set 25-11, battling hard to win the second set 25-21 and closing it out, 25-18, in the third.

Isabella Talarico paced ESM by earning 21 assists. Often, the passes went to Gillianne McCarthy, who had 11 kills, or Aubrey Williams, who earned six kills and four blocks. Sophia Zacharek had four kills as Claire Maring got seven digs and Arrica Williams added four digs, plus two aces.

CBA’s defense included Kristen DeLorenzo amassing 25 digs, a set’s worth. Anna Jenkins had six assists and Liz Hucko got four assists, while Sydney Congel earned five kills and Logan Congel contributed three kills.

A strong late-season push by Manlius-Pebble Hill continued with last Tuesday’s four-set victory over Faith Heritage. Each of the sets was close, with the Trojans dropping the first set 25-22, but then beating the Saints by that same margin in the second set before claiming the next two sets by 25-21 and 25-20 margins.

Sophie Novak put away 20 kills for MPH, adding five digs. Caroline King had four kills, with Julia Walsh getting eight digs as she and Liza Bruno each finished with three kills.

Ren Brown led the Trojans’ back line, not only accumulating 29 assists, but getting six digs, three kills and two aces. Maggie Carmen led the defense with 12 digs as Julia Mettler-Grove added eight digs. Anna Szombathy and Lwam Asfam had three digs apiece.

Two nights later, hosting Fabius-Pompey, MPH withstood a 25-11 defeat in the first set to even it up, 25-19, in the second set. But the Falcons claimed another 25-11 romp in the third set and knocked off the Trojans 25-14 in the fourth set.

Novak, with 18 kills, three aces and three blocks, led MPH as Brown got 21 assists and seven digs. Mettler-Grove earned 13 digs as Meriah Rinaldi earned nine digs and three kills. Walsh got five digs and two kills. F-P’s Molly Venter led her side with 17 assists, her passes often going to Carly Powell, Anna Denhoff (eight kills each) and Melissa Kummerow (seven kills) as Faith Clancy earned 16 assists.

