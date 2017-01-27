Comedian Steve Hayes to present classic film at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will welcome back comedian Steve Hayes for a special screening of the 1947 romantic film, “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir.” The Central New York native will introduce and discuss the film, and answer questions from the audience. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the library community room.

Hayes is an award-winning actor, comedian and singer. He starred as Perry in the 1999 film “Trick,” and more recently played God in “The Big Gay Musical” (2009). On his weekly YouTube show, “Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies,” the performer pays tribute to classic Hollywood films. During his informational/comedy show, Hayes uses his vast knowledge of film and Hollywood history to provide insight into a particular motion picture.

In Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison grace the screen in one of the most romantic loves stories to ever come out of Hollywood. Tierney plays a young widow who, along with her small daughter (Natalie Wood), moves into the house of a dead sea captain on the coast of Cornwall at the turn of the century. The house seems perfect, with one exception; the captain’s ghost is still very much in residence and is a most cantankerous occupant. A love/ hate relationship develops as the two stubborn owners decide how they can mutually live in the house together.

Following the screening, Hayes will discuss the making of the movie, the stars and what makes it an enduring romantic classic and the perfect film for Valentine’s Day.

“The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” is not rated and runs 104 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

