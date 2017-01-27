Andrew Hadley

Andrew Lucien Hadley, born Jan. 26, 1943, passed away Jan. 22, 2017. A native of Schenectady, N.Y., Andy was the son of Jean Ferguson and Norman Hadley. For the past 35 years, he resided in Elbridge.

Andy served in the Marine Reserves, then in active duty in the U.S. Army as a radio station controller in Vietnam.

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, Andy had a career in aerospace industries including TRW in California, and General Electric in Syracuse.

Andy loved music, playing brass for Purdue’s Marching Band, and the Community Band in Jordan-Elbridge. He was a long-time member of the Marcellus Masterworks Chorale.

A professional-quality photographer, he captured the beauty of Western Landscapes, which he discovered when hiking as a member of the Sierra Club. He delighted in the desert wildflowers of Anza Borrego.

He enjoyed being physically active and was a bicyclist with the Onondaga Cycling Club. He also enjoyed summers, swimming at Fishers Island in Long Island Sound.

His love of learning included being a public speaker with Toastmasters International, and teaching students to read for eight years as a Literacy Volunteer.

Andy is survived by four children; Mikki Kline of Apex, NC, Anthony Hadley of New York City, Dinah Hunt of West Hills, CA, and Karen Hadley of Sarasota, FL, as well as four grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Hugh Hadley, and three sisters, Jeffrey Dohrenwend, Ellen Richey Woodzell, and Anne Broullier. A military service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the rescue mission: rescuemissionalliance.org

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

